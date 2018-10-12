Cross County detectives investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

CROSS COUNTY, AR (KAIT) - Cross County deputies and Arkansas State Police continue to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left one man lying on the side of the road seriously injured.
According to a Facebook post, it happened at the 500-block of Highway 64 Monday, Oct. 8.
Deputies arrived and noticed a 54-year-old white male lying on the side of the road after being struck by passing vehicles.
According to deputies, at least one vehicle left the scene.
Eight hours after the crash, the detectives were reportedly contacted by the Batesville Police Department.
During that conversation, Batesville police told detectives there was a vehicle at a local trucking company that had “what appeared to be biological evidence on it.”
The case is reportedly still under investigation.
