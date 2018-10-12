Ethics officer to investigate post from Lakeland commissioner containing racial slur

Ethics officer to investigate post from Lakeland commissioner containing racial slur
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 12, 2018 at 5:16 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 5:17 PM

LAKELAND, TN (WMC) - The City of Lakeland announced Friday that an ethics officer with the city will investigate a post from Lakeland commissioner containing racial slur.

The post surfaced Thursday causing the Memphis chapter of the NAACP to launch an investigation into the Facebook post.

However, City of Lakeland commissioner Clark Plunk said his account was hacked and he’s working to change his password.

The post shows a conversation between Plunk and a woman on Facebook.

In it, he's addressing birthday plans where he's asked what he wants to do.

He responds that he likes one particular restaurant in Memphis because there's: "Not a lot of n-words."

The City of Lakeland released the following statement Friday:

The City of Lakeland is aware of the recent social media conversation involving Lakeland commissioner Clark Plunk. Details of this incident have been forwarded to the City’s ethics officer for further review. The City of Lakeland upholds certain values including integrity and aims to conduct business in a manner that is ethical, legal, and professional, with the highest degree of honesty, respect, and fairness. The City of Lakeland promotes openness and transparency in its operations ensuring that the City is accountable for its actions.

Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.