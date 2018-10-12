Ethics officer to investigate post from Lakeland commissioner containing racial slur

LAKELAND, TN (WMC) - The City of Lakeland announced Friday that an ethics officer with the city will investigate a post from Lakeland commissioner containing racial slur.
The post surfaced Thursday causing the Memphis chapter of the NAACP to launch an investigation into the Facebook post.
However, City of Lakeland commissioner Clark Plunk said his account was hacked and he’s working to change his password.
The post shows a conversation between Plunk and a woman on Facebook.
In it, he's addressing birthday plans where he's asked what he wants to do.
He responds that he likes one particular restaurant in Memphis because there's: "Not a lot of n-words."
The City of Lakeland released the following statement Friday:
