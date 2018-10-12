Ethics officer to investigate post from Lakeland commissioner containing racial slur

The City of Lakeland is aware of the recent social media conversation involving Lakeland commissioner Clark Plunk. Details of this incident have been forwarded to the City’s ethics officer for further review. The City of Lakeland upholds certain values including integrity and aims to conduct business in a manner that is ethical, legal, and professional, with the highest degree of honesty, respect, and fairness. The City of Lakeland promotes openness and transparency in its operations ensuring that the City is accountable for its actions.