Experts share how to catch signs of abuse in children after 2-year-old dies from severe injuries

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A two-year-old boy being cared for inside a Memphis home died Friday afternoon.
Police arrested 40-year-old Alan Johnson, the man who was looking after the child Wednesday.
This police affidavit says the two-year-old suffered injuries to his liver and kidney, had stomach bruising, and rib fractures.
"Parents have to be very aware of any unexplained bruises, injuries, burns," clinical program consultant Rebekah Lemmons said.
Lemmons says child abuse cases are sadly very common.
She says signs of abuse vary from child to child.
"It could be reverting to older childlike behaviors so from a younger age so anything like bed-wetting or sucking their thumb. Anything that's just out of the normal for that specific child," she said.
The relationship between the two-year-old and Alan Johnson isn't clear.
Lemmons says parents need to make sure they leave their child with someone they trust.
"The parent really needs to make sure that they know that person, that they trust them with their child and ultimately just listening to their gut feeling," she said.
Johnson told investigators he was throwing the boy in the air and catching him when the boy slipped and Johnson caught him by the ankle.
That's when Johnson says the boy's neck went back and he stopped responding.
Medical staff determined the 2-year-old's injuries were not consistent with that story.
"Where we want to be careful is if there's an inconsistency in terms of what you're hearing as a parent or caregiver and what the bruises say or what the child's injuries match up as," Lemmons said.
She also said parents who have children who aren’t at the age where they can communicate, need to pay close attention to physical signs of abuse.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.