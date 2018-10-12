FedEx seeking 3,800 Memphis workers for holiday rush

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - FedEx's busiest time is about to get started. The holidays will be here soon, and with them millions of more packages being sent around the world. The company is looking to hire thousands of new permanent part time and seasonal employees.
“It's like being at the White House,” FedEx Ramp Agent Cheryl Ford said. “Everything happens at FedEx.”
Millions of more things are about to happen at FedEx. Ford says she’s already starting to see the holiday rush.
Here are the numbers: About 2 million pieces come through the Memphis FedEx hub in 24 hours. That doubles during the holidays, and we’re less than 75 days away from Christmas.
“When you need more packages is when I need more people,” Sr. VP of FedEx Express Shannon Brown said.
The FedEx network is looking to hire 55,000 people for the holidays. In Memphis alone, there are 3,800 open positions between FedEx Express and FedEx Ground.
“There are always more packages than people,” Ford said. “Doing that you're constantly working, constantly moving.”
The jobs are entry level, starting between $12.60 and $13/hour last year--about a third of those employees stayed permanently. Brown started in an entry level position at FedEx 40 years ago.
There’s a lot of competition. Amazon even recently announced it’s bumping employee minimum wage to $15/hour, but Brown believes that won’t affect his candidate pool.
“When you look at FedEx, we’ve always paid a competitive wage,” Brown said. “We have always had a comprehensive benefits package for our employees.”
