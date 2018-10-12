Injured red-tailed hawk rescued in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An injured hawk was rescued after roaming the Memphis streets.
The red-tailed hawk was found in front of a home on Riverside Boulevard on Thursday, according to one witness.
The hawk, which is on the endangered species list, was cornered by Memphis police officers, who blocked off traffic to keep the bird safe.
With an injured wing, the hawk was taken to the Raptor Center at Shelby Farms.
The hawk is now recovering and should be released back into the wild soon.
