Instructors give advice on road rage after interstate shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Whether it’s being cut off in a lane or having a car ride your bumper - road rage is common, and experts say engaging is not worth it.
If you're a driver - you've more than likely experienced it.
One woman says the issue is a "major problem"
After three shootings on Memphis interstates in the span of three days, experts are giving sound advice whether you're the aggressor or the victim.
"You always have the opportunity to either engage or not engage," Shannon Pinter said.
Pinter of Pinter Driving School in Germantown says something as simple as honking your horn or waving your finger can escalate things fast.
"The best thing to do is to just not get caught up in that," he said.
Driver Johniqua Booker says its something she's experienced.
"It's an everyday thing, and some people just get so sick of it and fed up with it. People just need to learn how to control themselves," Booker said.
At least one of the three interstate shootings in Memphis this week was the result of a road rage incident.
"You never know. I could accidentally cut somebody off and I have my 4 kids in the car," Krisa Durham said.
If you find yourself in a road rage situation - Pinter recommends ignoring aggressive drivers, stay calm, don't make eye contact.
"A moment of anger, a moment of road rage is not worth a lifetime of sorrow and regret," he said.
Because of recent incidents Memphis police say they'll have more patrols on the highways.
They also tweeted if you see an act of road rage or feel threatened by another driver to contact police immediately.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.