Lakeland commissioner blames hacking for post containing racial slur

LAKELAND, TN (WMC) - The Memphis chapter of the NAACP has launched an investigation into the racial Facebook post made by a Mid-South commissioner.
However, City of Lakeland commissioner Clark Plunk said his account was hacked.
The shows a conversation between Plunk and a woman on Facebook.
In it, he's addressing birthday plans where he's asked what he wants to do.
He responds that he likes one particular restaurant in Memphis because there's: "Not a lot of n-words."
WMC5 went to Plunk’s house to ask about the post. Plunk declined to answer and closed the door.
The Memphis Chapter of the NAACP confirmed they're looking into a complaint about the post.
A representative with the organization said Plunk initially told them he didn't recall making the comment.
Executive Director Vickie Terry said Plunk later called back and said his Facebook page was hacked.
WMC called Plunk back later Thursday afternoon. He said his Facebook page was hacked and he’s working to change his password.
We asked if he would ever make a comment like that, and he said no. Plunk has made headlines before for controversial Facebook posts.
In 2015 he criticized a Christian Brothers High School student who fought to take his boyfriend to prom.
The post read in part, "As a whole gays are mean, cruel, spiteful people with an ax to grind.”
Plunk told WMC Action News 5 at the time that he stood by that post.
“What I said, it was personal. It was on Facebook,” Plunk said in 2015. “It was supposed to be just a group of us talking about the situation at Christian Brothers.”
Meanwhile, the post made this week no longer appears online.
Plunk said he doesn’t know who deleted it and says people get hacked all the time.
