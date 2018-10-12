MemFix: More road closures on I-240 this weekend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Another round of road closures will come this weekend as Tennessee Department of Transportation’s continued MemFix4 demolition.
The project is part of crews finishing demo and utility work on the Poplar bridges.
Beginning Friday at 9 p.m., there will be full closures on I-240 east and westbound near Poplar Avenue from I-40 to Highway 385/Bill Morris Parkway.
The closures will continue all weekend and wrap up Monday, October 15 at 6 a.m.
Drivers should consider using Walnut Grove Road, Grady Grove Road, Park Avenue, or Quince Avenue as alternates.
MemFix 4 closures will happen again the weekend of October 19 and October 26. The $54 million project isn't expected to be finished until June 2019.
