MoonPie eating competition comes to Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - This weekend, Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid is hosting a MoonPie eating competition as part of their Flocktober Fest.
Brett Healy is one of this year's contestants who's competed across the country. Last year he ate 24.5 MoonPies in eight minutes.
The record: 82 MoonPies in eight minutes, set by Matt Stonie in 2016.
Stonie is also a past winner of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Competition.
Healy said his goal is to eat 150 MoonPies this year.
"No dunking is allowed like it is for the hot dog eating competition," Healy said. "Dunking wouldn't help anyway since they are covered in chocolate, but instead of breaking up the flavor with sweet beverages I might bring a black coffee. So I have to adjust my strategy a little bit, but yeah, the flavor fatigue sits in pretty quiclkly, you are just telling your body to shut up and get through it."
In all, 14 people will compete. The event starts at noon outside the Pyramid on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.