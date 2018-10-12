More clouds, shower chances this weekend

WEEKEND: It will be dry Saturday morning and afternoon, but showers will be possible after sunset. It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs around 70 degrees. A cold front will arrive by early Sunday, which will result in a high chance for rain throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will last through the evening. You will have breaks in the rain, but overall Sunday looks pretty soggy. High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s on Sunday.