More clouds, shower chances this weekend

It's a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will start off with sunshine, but cloud cover will build this afternoon. High temperatures today will only reach the upper 60s. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance for a light shower. If you have evening plans, bring an umbrella with you. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight.
TODAY: Increasing clouds. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 67.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 52.
WEEKEND: It will be dry Saturday morning and afternoon, but showers will be possible after sunset. It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs around 70 degrees. A cold front will arrive by early Sunday, which will result in a high chance for rain throughout the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will last through the evening. You will have breaks in the rain, but overall Sunday looks pretty soggy. High temperatures will stay in the upper 60s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The front will linger into Monday, so at least a few showers will be possible through the afternoon. Behind this front, high temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s on Monday. Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 60s through Wednesday, but they will start climbing back to the lower 70s by next weekend.
Brittney Bryant
