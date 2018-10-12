Neighbors share concerns about crime in downtown area

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thursday night’s Downtown Neighborhood meeting took on a new meaning after a high-profile murder in their neighborhood.
Longtime business executive and Memphis Chamber of Commerce CEO Phil Trenary was murdered exactly two weeks ago.
A SkyCop marks the spot where Trenary was murdered by a man on South Front Street.
Three people have been arrested in connection to his death.
MPD says they are confident they have all the people involved and feel good about their case, but neighbors admit they've been on edge since his death.
Thursday’s meeting started a lot of differently than the last meeting on September 27.
Just minutes after that meeting adjourned, Trenary was murdered just a couple of blocks away.
“Not any of us in this room, not any of the officers in this room could have prevented what happened that night,” said downtown resident Lisa Brumleye.
Neighbors say Trenary's death has changed the way they move about their neighborhood, especially on Front Street where Trenary lost his life.
A representative with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's office said an order has been put in at MLGW to improve lighting there.
Memphis police are also doing their part.
“We're doing different operations in this area to beef up patrols to strengthen patrols,” said MPD Deputy Director Mike Ryall.
Within five miles of the spot where Trenary was murdered, MPD crime tracker Cyber Watch says there have been 21 aggravated assaults, 12 robberies and 35 incidents of simple assaults in the last 90 days.
While better lighting and more patrols could help, some neighbors say the problem is much bigger than that. “Our city council and our mayor’s office has to address the poverty that we have in our city,” Brumleye said.
