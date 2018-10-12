Ole Miss, Arkansas prepare for next chapter of wild rivalry

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (WMC) - You can’t get any wilder than the series between Ole Miss and Arkansas.
There’s the record 7-overtime Game in 2001, the incredible 4th and 25 play to help the Hogs win in 2015, and the 4 point win by the Razorbacks as an underdog to the 12th-ranked Rebels in 2016.
Arkansas and Ole Miss meet again this Saturday in Fayetteville.
Rebels Head Coach Matt Luke can’t wait to get after the Hogs.
“They’ve come out ahead the last few times, but it’ll be important for us this year to go play good football, to not turn the ball over, to do the little things it takes to win those games.” Luke said. “Even though those games are quirky, it still comes down to two or three plays either way. You’ve got to make sure you handle your business so those plays go your way.”
Kickoff for the Rebels and Hogs in 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.
