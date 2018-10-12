Police, drivers on alert after road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police and Memphis drivers are on alert after three shootings this week on area interstates.
In the span of three days, three shootings on Memphis highways have caught the attention of local law enforcement officials.
Memphis Police said in a tweet Thursday night:
"Drivers should be prepared to see more officers on the interstates. Additional patrols will be traveling the roadways and posted at various locations."
"It's scary you know. I have 4 kids so it's something to worry about.," driver Krisa Durham says.
Durham says she's relieved to know that Memphis police are taking the shootings seriously and will be adding additional patrols over the weekend.
But some drivers aren't sure it'll make a difference.
"The bottom line is unless you're going to monitor every block 24/7 you're not going to catch anybody because it's all random," Russ McDonald said.
The first shooting happened Tuesday on I-40 and North Watkins.
Police say they don't believe it was random.
On Thursday, a man was shot on I-40 near Austin Peay in what's believed to be a road rage incident.
Later Thursday night, another shooting on I-240 at the Walnut Grove exit.
Five people were hospitalized because of the shootings and police are still investigating.
Memphis police ask if you see aggressive drivers or witness a crime to call 911 or 901-545-COPS immediately.
