Serial rape suspect used dating app to find victims, police said

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - Police said a suspected serial rapist used a dating app to find his victims.
They say the suspect would then assault and rob women on their first date.
Police announced the arrest of Jorge Arturo Mar on Thursday. Investigators believe the 24-year-old may have raped at least eight women in the greater Houston area.
Allegedly, he met all of them on online dating apps or through social media.
Houston Police said the sexual assaults occurred in the suspect’s vehicle.
“I really think this really was whoever would agree to meet him. Who knows how many women he was talking to on social media, and whichever ones agreed to meet him, that’s where he went,” Houston Police Lt. Jacinda Gunter said.
She said Houston Police are still presenting photo lineups to victims. That’s why the department is not releasing a mugshot of Mar.
They said they believe once the women met up with Mar, he would sexually assault them and then rob them. The break in the case came when several rape kits DNA matched each other.
“We believe this individual is responsible for at least eight sexual assaults beginning in April 2017 to August of 2018. Six (are) Houston cases, one Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and one is Mongomery County Sheriff’s office case,” Houston Police Capt. David Angelo said.
Authorities said an additional challenge is finding all the victims. They said they believe there are victims who are afraid and still have not come forward.
“She’s hiding from him. Unfortunately, she’s also hiding from us. We are working very hard to find the victims and get statements from all of them and ultimately get charges,” Gunter said.
Investigators said more charges are expected in the coming days.
Gunter also gave some advice to women on how to stay safe.
She advised them to always tell someone where they are going. whom they are meeting and to drive their own car.
Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.