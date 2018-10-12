Shelby County Office of Preparedness Director retires

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Office of Preparedness Director Dale Lane announced his Retirement on Thursday.
Lane began his career of nearly 30 years in public services as a patrol officer for the Millington Police Department and continued to gain rank as chief inspector.
Lane held numerous command positions, including Homeland Security, S.W.A.T., Training and the Patrol Field Bureau.
He was unsuccessful in his bid for Shelby County Sheriff in August.
“Although I wish him and his family the best in his well-earned retirement, it will be terribly difficult to replace Director Lane,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.
Lane’s replacement has not been named.
