Tigers ready for challenge of beating UCF

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There’s a big college football game in town this weekend. The Memphis Tigers host the 9th-ranked Knights of UCF.
It’s a rematch of the incredible double-overtime AAC Championship Game last December in Orlando.
UCF won that game 62-55, and is currently on the nation’s longest winning streak at 18 in a row. Tigers strong safety Austin Hall said his team is only focused on right now.
“I think our defense is special, and just coming off last week, we’re over-emphasizing our effort base and relentless pursuit to the ball.” Hall said. “I think we’ve got some guys who are hungry to win. And this coming Saturday I think we’re going to be ready for a 2:30 start.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and Knights is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
