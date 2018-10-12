Lanes open again on I-240 at Walnut Grove after shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police shut down all northbound lanes on I-240 at Walnut Grove after a shooting Thursday night.
By 10:15 p.m., police said the lanes were open again.
Officers said one man was shot and hospitalized in critical condition. Police said it is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.
Police said the suspects were possibly in a black Nissan Altima.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
