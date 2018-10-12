West Memphis installs SkyCop cameras near schools

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (KAIT) - Utility crews began the process Thursday of installing cameras near all school campuses in West Memphis due to a donation earlier this year from a local company.
According to a post on the city of West Memphis Facebook page, West Memphis utility crews started putting the SkyCop cameras up at all West Memphis School District campus including Avondale Elementary.
In August, Southland Gaming and Racing donated $65,000 for the project. The projects included cameras at six elementary, three junior high and one high school in West Memphis.
School officials said at the time that the cost of the cameras would put an undue burden on the district’s budget, as school and city officials began talking with Southland about the project.
