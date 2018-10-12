Woman shared nude photos of ex’s new girlfriend on social media, police say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An ex-girlfriend’s behavior on social media has her facing jail time.
Memphis Police Department arrested 22-year-old Caprice Holmes on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, after a complaint.
A police affidavit stated that Holmes posted the pictures because she was “angry;” she was then charged with unlawful exposure.
The victim claimed that Holmes put nude pictures on her Facebook without her permission. Officials also stated that her images could have been seen from several friends of the defendant and comments were made.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.