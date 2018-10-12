2-year-old dies from severe injuries after man says he slipped

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -A two-year-old boy has died after suffering severe injuries under the care of a man.
It's not clear what the relationship between the two-year-old boy and 40-year-old Alan Johnson is.
Johnson told police he picked up the boy from daycare and was caring for him while the boy's mother was at work.
Johnson told police he was throwing the boy in the air and catching him when the boy slipped and he caught him by the ankle. That's when Johnson says the boy's neck went back and he stopped responding.
Investigators say Johnson's account wasn't consistent with the child's injuries.
He is now in jail after the child suffered a skull fracture, brain swelling and other major injuries.
"I wouldn't think anyone on this street would be doing anything like that," neighbor Torria Street said.
"We don't know who the little boy is. We don't know what happened."
This neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous says she's never seen a 2-year-old child at that home.
Another of one Johnson's neighbors, who also wanted to remain anonymous, says she's never seen anything out of the ordinary coming from his home.
She also has never seen a small child there.
"He always seemed pleasant. He always waved and I would wave back. We never really had a long conversation," she said.
"It's really terrible. I love kids so to hear something like that, it's sad," Street said.
Johnson was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
This time last year, police say he pointed a gun at two men as they were driving.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.