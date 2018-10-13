Bernal Smith II commemorated one year after sudden death

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Towanda Peete-Smith organized a weekend to commemorate her widow, the late businessman and civil leader Bernal E. Smith II.
Smith died unexpectedly in October 2017 after suffering from hypertension and cardiovascular disease. He was 45 years old.
A year later, a weekend dedicated to his life kicked off with community members and dignitaries attending a heart health symposium at Rhodes College, Smith's alma mater.
"We want you to be knowledgeable but most importantly we want you to be healthy," Peete-Smith said.
The symposium was a partnership with Maleka Williams McCray. Her son's father Michael Mason, a former NFL player, also died from heart disease.
"Michael was a giving person, a former athlete, well known in the community for a lot of the things that he did especially with his holiday charity events," McCray said.
According to a June 2018 report from the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, there is a striking increase in risks for cardiovascular disease in black men between the ages of 40 and 79.
The symposium aimed to spread awareness about the risk factors.
Later Saturday afternoon, a street naming took place near the office of the New Tri-State Defender off of Beale Street Alley.
Closing out the commemoration, the Bernal E. Smith II Memorial Scholarship reception will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at Rhodes College.
