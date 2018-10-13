Fall weather signals time to ‘weatherize’ your home

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - As the temperatures begin to fall, experts say now is the time to start thinking about how to weatherize your home.
Ben Whitten, who owns Whitten Brothers Hardware Company in Orange Mound, said you don’t have to break the bank to do that.
He recommended several affordable steps homeowners can take to prepare their house.
For starters, he said every homeowner needs to check for leaks around their house.
Windows and doors are two areas where cold air can easily find its way inside, making it more expensive to heat the home.
"You just have to seal the cracks and holes. There's self-adhesive weather stripping that can go on those areas. They also have a spray foam for larger areas like outside siding," said Whitten.
Exposed pipes are another part of the home that need attention, especially when temperatures fall below freezing.
The best way to prevent pipe problems is by insulating them, Whitten said.
Experts say you'll also want to have your heating system checked by a professional, to make sure it's running smoothly.
And if you have a fireplace, you'll also want to have someone inspect your chimney.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends chimneys be swept at least once a year to remove soot and debris.
MLGW customers can also get a free in-home energy audit. A certified technician will inspect your home to look for potential problems and ways to save on energy costs.
Call (901) 322-5757 to set up an appointment.
