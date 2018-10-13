5 Great Things: Grizzlies give back

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Fall weather finally arrived in the Mid-South this week, which is great news for a lot of Mid-Southerners. One things that’s a definite, the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week is good for all of us to see and know!
The Memphis Grizzlies players and coaches volunteered at the Mid-South Food Bank as part of the Grizzlies Cares Day of Service. The players and coaches packed food boxes for seniors and school programs that support students without food during weekends. Players said the day was about giving back and embracing the city of Memphis.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical School of Rock is calling the Orpheum Theater home this week. One of the young stars is 10-year-old Memphis native Sami Bray. For the last month and a half, Bray has been all over the country playing Summer Hathaway in the musical. But this stop is more familiar. School of Rock is the stage adaptation of the 2003 film of the same name starring Jack Black, about a musician and substitute teacher at a prep school. Bray plays Summer Hathaway, the band's manager.
Project Homeless Connect offers help and hope for some Mid-Southerners most in need at the Cook Convention Center. Widely recognized as one of the largest service opportunities of its kind, Project Homeless Connect places resources that are needed to exit homelessness under one roof. The event provided opportunities such as housing referrals, employment services, veterans' services, health evaluations and screenings for thousands of homeless people.
Trinity Walker, 18, was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in high school. It took some time, but Trinity decided to share her experience in hopes of helping others. She's now making mental health awareness her mission. As a member of the Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Trinity created Note 2 Self Art Expression, a therapy workshop for teens to learn healthy ways to cope with mental illness. The University of Memphis freshman traveled to New York this week, where she spoke about her mental health platform at the United Nations. Trinity was last year's Keeper of the Dream Award winner presented by the National Civil Rights Museum. This year she's been chosen as one of 10 girls in the nation to receive Girl Scout's highest honor: The National Gold Award.
An injured hawk was rescued after roaming the Memphis streets. The red-tailed hawk was found in front of a home on Riverside Boulevard on Thursday, according to one witness. The hawk, which is a protected species previously on the endangered species list, was cornered by Memphis police officers, who blocked off traffic to keep the bird safe. With an injured wing, the hawk was taken to the Raptor Center at Shelby Farms. The hawk is now recovering and should be released back into the wild soon.
