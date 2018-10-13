5 Great Things: Grizzlies give back

Trinity Walker, 18, was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in high school. It took some time, but Trinity decided to share her experience in hopes of helping others. She's now making mental health awareness her mission. As a member of the Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Trinity created Note 2 Self Art Expression, a therapy workshop for teens to learn healthy ways to cope with mental illness. The University of Memphis freshman traveled to New York this week, where she spoke about her mental health platform at the United Nations. Trinity was last year's Keeper of the Dream Award winner presented by the National Civil Rights Museum. This year she's been chosen as one of 10 girls in the nation to receive Girl Scout's highest honor: The National Gold Award.