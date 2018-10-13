Rain Chances Going Up Starting Tonight

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Clouds and cooler temperatures will stick around the entire weekend. Rain chances will go way up tonight and stay high for Sunday.
The clouds will hang tough tonight and rain will move in this evening, with the best chances after 7 pm. Moisture continues to stream into the region, that along with the remnants of a Pacific storm will work together to give us rain chances not only late tonight, Sunday and Monday too. Overnight lows will fall near 60 degrees.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy with showers developing mostly after 7pm. 40% late day rain. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 60.
SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and periods of rain. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s across the Mid-South with southeast winds around 10 mph. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s Sunday night with periods of rain ongoing through the evening.
NEXT WEEK: Monday, more rain in the forecast which will keep afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. The rain will chances will start to go down by Tuesday, Skies will remian and highs stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. By midweek more sunshine as skies become partly cloudy both Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday afternoon. Highs, warmer, in the low to mid 60s with the added sunshine, while overnight lows will stay in the 40s. By Friday we are tracking our next system that will bring some rain to the Mid-South. Rain chances will increase again by Friday, with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
