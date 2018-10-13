Rain Chances Going Up Starting Tonight

NEXT WEEK: Monday, more rain in the forecast which will keep afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. The rain will chances will start to go down by Tuesday, Skies will remian and highs stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. By midweek more sunshine as skies become partly cloudy both Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday afternoon. Highs, warmer, in the low to mid 60s with the added sunshine, while overnight lows will stay in the 40s. By Friday we are tracking our next system that will bring some rain to the Mid-South. Rain chances will increase again by Friday, with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.