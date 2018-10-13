Rain Moves In This Weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with periods of showers and highs only in the upper 50s with lows falling into the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s.