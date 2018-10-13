Rain Moves In This Weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 5 LOW: 52
TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy WIND: E 5 HIGH: 68
THE WEEKEND: A steady stream of moisture will remain in place across the Mid-South along with the remnants of a Pacific storm that will combine to produce rain this weekend. An isolated shower is possible overnight and for the early part of the day tomorrow. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies and cool temperatures. Showers will develop Saturday evening and continue overnight with lows falling to near 60. Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Rain will continue Sunday night with lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with periods of showers and highs only in the upper 50s with lows falling into the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
