System brings rain chances this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday we will keep with the clouds and periods of rain, those two combined will keep afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. We will stay mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a small rain chances and highs stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. By midweek we will start to see partly cloudy skies, both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon highs will warm into the 60s thanks to the breaks in the clouds, while overnight lows will stay in the 40s. By Friday we are tracking our next system that will bring some rain to the Mid-South. Small rain chances expected by the end of the week with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.