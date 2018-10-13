System brings rain chances this weekend

Cool and cloudy is expected during the weekend with rain chances building late tonight into our Sunday and even to start next week.
Mainly cloudy skies will prevail across the Mid-South during the day today. Afternoon highs will struggle to warm into the upper 60s across the region with east winds around 5 to 10 mph. Moisture continues to stream into the region, that along with the remnants of a Pacific storm will work together to give us rain chances not only late today but into Sunday and Monday. Showers develop this evening and clouds will stick around, that along with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph will keep our overnight low hovering near 60 degrees.
TODAY: Cloudy. 30% late day rain. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph. High: 67.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 60.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow we are looking at cloudy skies and periods of rain in the forecast. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s across the Mid-South with southwest winds around 10 mph. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s Sunday night with rain showers sticking around.
NEXT WEEK: Monday we will keep with the clouds and periods of rain, those two combined will keep afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. We will stay mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a small rain chances and highs stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. By midweek we will start to see partly cloudy skies, both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon highs will warm into the 60s thanks to the breaks in the clouds, while overnight lows will stay in the 40s. By Friday we are tracking our next system that will bring some rain to the Mid-South. Small rain chances expected by the end of the week with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.