Teen sentenced to 8 years after shooting outside bar

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 16-year-old has been sentenced to eight years in prison for shooting a man during an attempted carjacking outside a Midtown bar.
Jonathan McLaurine pleaded guilty Friday to attempted especially aggravated robbery and was sentenced by Judge Chris Craft.
The shooting happened early in the morning of August 8, 2017 as the victim was leaving The Pumping Station on Poplar Avenue.
Investigators said McLaurine, who was 15 at the time, and an accomplice demanded the man's wallet and keys to his Dodge Charger and shot him as he reached for his wallet.
Soon after the shooting, investigators released images of the suspects' vehicle and video of one of them men running through a nearby Kroger parking lot
Both suspects were arrested just days later, though McLaurine's case was handled initially as a juvenile arrest.
McLaurine will have to serve a total of 10 years because he also pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of property in an unrelated crime and was given an additional sentence of two years.
Marquiz Showers, 25, did not receive any prison time for his role in the shooting after pleading guilty to facilitation of aggravated robbery and a burglary charge, and was given a total of eight years probation.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.