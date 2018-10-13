Thousands of pounds of documents shredded in the name of ID theft safety

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Each year, 16 million people have their identities stolen.
To keep more people from becoming victims, the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South hosted a shredding event Saturday.
Hundreds of drivers showed up with boxes of sensitive documents they wanted to get rid of, like old bank statements, tax information and medical records.
Crews from Shred-It Memphis took those documents and shredded them right on the spot, free of charge.
In addition to shredding important documents on a regular basis and protecting your passwords, the BBB said you'll also want to monitor your information all year.
"Just be vigilant," BBB's Nancy Crawford said. "Check your bank statements and credit card statements on a regular basis. Also pull your credit report once a year from each of the three reporting agencies.
Organizers estimate at least 50,000 pounds of documents were shredded Saturday.
Another shredding event is planned for the spring.
