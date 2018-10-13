Woman carjacked, forced to perform sex act in Midtown

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -John Farrar told said his neighbors heard about the carjacking on Monday at Idlewild and Madison.
He did not know the carjacker forced the woman at gun point to perform a sex act on him.
“That’s horrible. I didn’t know that, pretty shocking,” Farrar said.
Police say the woman was getting out of her SUV around 9:30 p.m. when the man approached her, showed a handgun, demanded the keys to her car and cell phone, and then pushed her to the pavement.
He then took off in her car.
Idlewild and Madison has apartments and businesses.
"The police came in and interviewed our manager asked if we knew anything that was going on and if they could take a look at our video tape."
A female employee, who did not want to be identified, said the business’ surveillance cameras don't face the street.
On Thursday, police got a call about a suspicious car off South Parkway about four miles from the crime scene.
Officers ran the tag that showed the vehicle was stolen.
Police say Curtis Wright was standing near the stolen car before he led police on a chase.
He was found hiding under a vacant house.
Women who work in Midtown say they are now getting escorted to their vehicles when they leave work.
"I'm pretty shocked. I've been in Midtown for years. It's pretty close to home. It's kind of scary."
Wright is charged with aggravated rape and robbery, carjacking and resisting arrest.
We checked Shelby County criminal records and found Wright was charged in 2014 with auto theft.
In 2016, he was convicted with being a felon in possession of a handgun.
