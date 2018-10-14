Another round of rain tonight and Monday

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a small rain chance early and highs in the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. By midweek, more sunshine as skies become partly cloudy on Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday. Overnight lows will be the chilliest on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. Overnight lows will bottom out in the in the 40s with a few spots possibly in the upper 30s in north Mississippi River valley and west Tennessee. With temperatures possibly dipping into the 30s there could be a light frost. Thursday afternoon highs will warm into the 60s. Friday and Saturday, another system could bring some rain back to the Mid-South.