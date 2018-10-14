Another round of rain tonight and Monday

The clouds and showers will stick around tonight and could possibly affect the Monday morning commute.
Another cloudy and rainy day. Temperatures have been all over the place, thanks to a warm front that has lifted north and has created a sharp boundary between warm air south of I-40 and cooler air north of I-40. While there may be some breaks in the rain this evening, another round of widespread rain will move in tonight and early tomorrow. Some of the rain could be heavy and there could be a rumble of thunder or two. Tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain that could be heavy at times. There could be a few thunderstorms too. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: upper 50s to mid 60s.
MONDAY: Periods of rain especially in the morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s in the afternoon as cooler air pushes into the Mid-South. In the afternoon there will still be a 40% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, skies will stay mainly cloudy in between the showers.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a small rain chance early and highs in the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. By midweek, more sunshine as skies become partly cloudy on Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday. Overnight lows will be the chilliest on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. Overnight lows will bottom out in the in the 40s with a few spots possibly in the upper 30s in north Mississippi River valley and west Tennessee. With temperatures possibly dipping into the 30s there could be a light frost. Thursday afternoon highs will warm into the 60s. Friday and Saturday, another system could bring some rain back to the Mid-South.