Atoka man competes in Six Flags coffin challenge

ST. LOUIS, MO (WMC) - The 30-hour Coffin Challenge got underway at Six Flags St. Louis this weekend.
One Mid-South man is vying for the prize.
Keith Richter of Atoka is one of six contestants competing.
Richter said he’s the perfect candidate for this competition because he spent 25 years in the Navy, serving on 5 different submarines which are referred to as Iron Coffins. And during his time with the navy, he slept on beds called coffin racks.
The winner of the Coffin Challenge gets $300 and a prize package that includes season passes.
They also get to keep the coffin.
