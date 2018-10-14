Boxer keeps friend’s memory alive at charity event

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Saturday night, boxers got into the ring in Memphis for a good cause.
"It's all for the kids," Phoenix Club President Matt Heffington.
It was Phoenix Club's 3rd annual Fight Night, a charity event raising thousands of dollars for the Boys and Girls Club of Memphis.
For Raheem "Rambo" Forrest, that cause is helping to keep his friend's memory alive.
"I'm doing it for him and his family," Forrest said.
“Him” for Forrest was 25-year-old Jon Booker. Booker was caught in the crossfire of a shootout on December 23, 2017, while leaving a music show in the Edge District.
The incident was caught on camera, helping police arrest two people in connection to the shooting. But the shooter who killed Jon has not been arrested, police said.
"That's a life taken away for no reason," Forrest said. "I'm fighting for him because I want to. It's a want and I need to fight for him and everybody else needs to fight for him too."
Friends said Jon was a gifted photographer who made creative videos. Months later, the loss still hurts.
Raheem wore Jon's logo on his boxing trunks, and his friend Colyn Wilkerson had a sweatshirt with his signature, fighting to keep his name alive and make sure his family gets justice.
"Cold cases they go cold, you know," Wilkerson said. "We're not going to let him be one of those. It's just not to happen; he's too good of a person."
Forrest won his match by unanimous decision.
