Breakdown: Why the troposphere is so important

The troposphere is the lowest layer of Earth's atmosphere and the site of all-weather on Earth.
It is sandwiched between the surface of the earth at its bottom point and at the top of the troposphere is the tropopause.
This layer of the atmosphere rises between 10 miles up at the equator and only 5 miles up at the north and south pole.
75% of the atmosphere’s mass is located in the troposphere. This layer is made up of 78% Nitrogen, 21% Oxygen, with the remaining 1% made up of argon, traces of hydrogen ozone and other constituents.
Water vapor is primarily concentrated in the troposphere, with trace amounts in the poles and 4 percent or more in the tropic regions.
Both the temperature and water vapor content in this layer will decrease rapidly with altitude. Water vapor it important as it will absorb solar energy and thermal radiation from the surface of Earth, thus regulating the air temperature.
Uneven heating of the Earth by the sun causes convection currents in this layer of the atmosphere, which is large scale pattern of winds that move heat and moisture around the planet. This creates the winds around the globe, which in turn drives areas of high and low air pressure, also turbulence.
Smog also forms in this layer of the atmosphere. This will restrict visibility and cause irritation of the eyes and throat.
The water cycle also occurs in this layer of the atmosphere. The water cycle helps form clouds, which in form can help produce rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain.
As you see, the troposphere is an important layer in Earth’s Atmosphere, as it is the layer that we live in and the layer that gives us weather.
