New Crittenden County hospital scheduled to open next month

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR (WMC) - For the last few years, people in the West Memphis area have been without their own hospital.
However, that's about to change in the next two months.
Baptist Memorial Hospital in Crittenden has come a long way since WMC Action News 5 toured the campus back in July.
Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless posted pictures of the hospital’s progress on Facebook earlier this week.
The hospital includes 11 patient rooms, 10 ER rooms, a cancer center, two operating rooms, and two trauma rooms.
A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for early November, with the hospital accepting patients in early December.
