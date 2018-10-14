New Crittenden County hospital scheduled to open next month

Ribbon cutting will take place in November, patients will be accepted in December

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 14, 2018 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 5:01 PM

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR (WMC) - For the last few years, people in the West Memphis area have been without their own hospital.

However, that's about to change in the next two months.

Baptist Memorial Hospital in Crittenden has come a long way since WMC Action News 5 toured the campus back in July.

Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless posted pictures of the hospital’s progress on Facebook earlier this week.

I’m so excited about our new hospital. I have to give you another sneak peek. November 5th you will have the...

Posted by Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless on Friday, October 12, 2018

The hospital includes 11 patient rooms, 10 ER rooms, a cancer center, two operating rooms, and two trauma rooms.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for early November, with the hospital accepting patients in early December.

