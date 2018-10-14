Police searching for persons of interest in convenience store homicide

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot at a Frayser convenience store on Saturday night.
Investigators said they found a man shot at the EZ Express Food Mart on Dellwood Avenue.
The victim was taken to Regional One, where he later died.
Police said a few people were seen on surveillance on the scene at the time of the shooting. Now, investigators need to speak with them about it.
At this point no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
