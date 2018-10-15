Atoka man completes Six Flags’ coffin challenge

ATOKA, TN (WMC) - An Atoka man completed the coffin challenge last weekend at Six Flags St. Louis. The challenge put people inside a coffin for 30 straight hours.
Participants were allowed to get out the coffin to use the restroom during break times.
Keith Richter was one of the six people that managed to complete the contest.
The winners got $300, a prize package that includes Six Flags season passes, and a coffin.
“I plan on taking the coffin to my office and showing it off there for a couple of days,” Richter said. “Then probably have it in my front yard for some Halloween stuff. Then I’m not sure, I may donate it to charity or auction it off.”
Richter said he would never do the coffin challenge again, but he would convince others that haven’t participated in the challenge before to try it out.
