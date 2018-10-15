Cooler air, more clouds and a few showers

REST OF THE WEEK: The cold front will finally push out of the area by Tuesday night, so we will start to see more sunshine and drier conditions Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday, but will climb back to the mid 60s on Wednesday. We will stay in the lower to mid 60s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the lower to upper 40s. Another cold front will arrive on Friday night, which will deliver another shot of rain.