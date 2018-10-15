Cooler air, more clouds and a few showers

A cold front is pushing through the Mid-South with plenty of clouds, passing showers and cooler temperatures. It will be windy and colder this afternoon. Temperatures will fall through the 50s. Rain chance is around 40%.
AFTERNOON: Cloudy and windy. 40%. Winds: N 10-20 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40% chance of showers. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. Low: 47.
TUESDAY: More clouds and maybe a few showers, mainly south of I-40 into north MS. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a cool north breeze.
REST OF THE WEEK: The cold front will finally push out of the area by Tuesday night, so we will start to see more sunshine and drier conditions Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday, but will climb back to the mid 60s on Wednesday. We will stay in the lower to mid 60s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the lower to upper 40s. Another cold front will arrive on Friday night, which will deliver another shot of rain.
WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be possible through early Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. High temperatures will still reach the lower 60s on Saturday. We will drop back to the 50s on Sunday.
Spencer Denton
