Ole Miss WR D.K Metcalf to miss remainder of season with neck injury

Coach Matt Luke says Metcalf should fully recover from the injury, but it will require surgery.

By Waverly McCarthy | October 15, 2018 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 12:11 PM

OXFORD, MS (WLBT) -

Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury, head coach Matt Luke announced in his weekly press conference.

D.K. Metcalf will miss the remainder of the Ole Miss football season with a neck injury. Source: Ole Miss Sports
Luke says Metcalf should fully recover from the injury, but it will require surgery.

On the season, Metcalf has 26 catches for 569 yards and five touchdowns in seven games. In his three-year career at Ole Miss, Metcalf has 67 catches for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Metcalf was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team as a redshirt sophomore in 2017.

