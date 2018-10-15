Doctors: Don’t forget flu vaccine for children

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Health officials in Mississippi and other Mid-South states are pushing parents to make sure children get a flu shot.
The number of flu deaths in children nationwide set a seasonal high last year.
“It is really, really important that children get flu shots, especially school aged,” said Dr. Mark Castellaw at Baptist Medical Group.
Dr Castellaw said when parents roll up their sleeves, kids should too, and it could be a matter of life and death.
“You’re giving grandma a flu shot the same reason you are giving little Billy a flu shot, because of the compromised immune system,” Dr. Castellaw said.
CDC statistics show 183 children died from flu-related illnesses last year.
Of those, 80 percent of the kids did not have a flu shot. That number set a record for juvenile flu deaths. The CDC classified last season for both youth and adults as high severity.
Eleven children died in Tennessee from the flu last year, five died in Arkansas, and three died in Mississippi.
Health officials in the Magnolia State made it known the pediatric flu vaccine is available at all county health departments.
“People need to be prepared, they need to get their flu shot now,” Dr. Castellaw said.
Dr. Castellaw said once you get the shot, it takes two weeks to build up immunity.
