Elementary school launches new enhanced entrance security

LAKELAND, TN (WMC) - Some major security upgrades made their debut at Lakeland Elementary School.
It now has a new secured entry and an armed security guard.
Lakeland Elementary School is greeting all guests like they always have, but now, those guests have a few extra doors to get through.
This summer, the Lakeland School System had a new secured entrance constructed and converted a classroom into a new reception area.
Before, guests would get buzzed in and had to walk through the lobby to the office to check in.
Now, all guests will have no choice but to check in with the receptionist before entering anywhere else in the school.
“It just takes a little extra time for the person to get in,” said Lakeland School System Superintendent Dr. Ted Horrell. “We know in situations with an armed intruder seconds matter, minutes matter.”
However, the entrance isn’t the only security upgrade. Robert Gibson, a new armed security guard. started working at Lakeland Elementary School on Monday.
“First and foremost, I’ll protect the students and staff,” Gibson said. “Walk through and make sure everything stays the norm.”
Gibson also has military and law enforcement background.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office provides officers for middle school and high schools, so the district had to hire its own for the hundreds of students and staff at Lakeland Elementary.
“I welcome it,” Gibson said. “It’s a good challenge.”
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.