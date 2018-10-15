FedEx pledges $1M for Hurricane Michael victims

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - FedEx has pledged $1 million to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael.
The company pitched in $1 million in cash and transportation support to deliver aid and supplies to the victims.
They did the same for victims of Hurricane Florence.
“This devastating storm left communities and lives in ruins and our thoughts are with the people affected,” said David J. Bronczek, president and chief operating officer of FedEx Corp. “We believe it’s our responsibility to provide hope and help in times of crisis and we are proud to use our network to deliver aid to those hardest hit by the hurricane.”
