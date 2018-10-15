Mississippi State Fair will be longer next year

The 159th Mississippi State Fair, which ended Sunday, was Hutton’s first as director. He said Monday that gate revenue was up 5.6% over last year, and ride revenue for North American Midway was up 7.1%. He did not have any final numbers from vendors yet, but he said the ones with whom he had spoken called it a “good year.” There was no significant rainfall during the fair this year, and there was a shot of cool air toward the end of its run.