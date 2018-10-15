Mississippi State Fair will be longer next year

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - As crews pack up the rides and other attractions at the Mississippi State Fair, plans are already underway for a longer fair in 2019.
Steve Hutton, executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission, says because Columbus Day falls outside the usual fair schedule next year, the fair will be extended to include the holiday. He says it will open on Wednesday, October 2, and run through Monday, October 14. The fair typically opens on the first Wednesday in October and runs for twelve days, closing on a Sunday.
The 159th Mississippi State Fair, which ended Sunday, was Hutton’s first as director. He said Monday that gate revenue was up 5.6% over last year, and ride revenue for North American Midway was up 7.1%. He did not have any final numbers from vendors yet, but he said the ones with whom he had spoken called it a “good year.” There was no significant rainfall during the fair this year, and there was a shot of cool air toward the end of its run.
In addition to a 13th day in 2019, the fair will also soon welcome the new Mississippi Trade Mart, which is now under construction adjacent to the Mississippi Coliseum. It is scheduled for completion in late 2019, but not in time for the fair.
