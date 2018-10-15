Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dies of cancer at 65

(RNN) - Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen passed away Monday afternoon after complications with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to CNBC.
He was 65 year’s old.
Allen overcame non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma nine years ago. He began treatment for his second battle with the cancer earlier this month.
“While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern,” Allen’s sister, Jody, said in a statement.
“For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day,” the statement continues.
With a net worth of $20.3 billion, Allen was among the world’s wealthiest people. Forbes ranked him as No. 21 on their list of billionaires.
Allen was the owner of the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers. The franchise paid tribute to him in a tweet shortly after news of his death broke.
