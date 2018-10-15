Rain likely today, staying chilly

A cold front is pushing through the Mid-South this morning, which is making it a soggy Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the afternoon, especially in areas along and north of I-40. It will be windy and cool today as cool air moves in behind the front. Temperatures will go from the 60s this morning to the 50s this afternoon. Overnight lows tonight will drop to the 40s. A few showers will also be possible this evening and into early tomorrow. However, rain tonight and tomorrow will likely be situated in north Mississippi.