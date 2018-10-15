Rain likely today, staying chilly

A cold front is pushing through the Mid-South this morning, which is making it a soggy Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely through the afternoon, especially in areas along and north of I-40. It will be windy and cool today as cool air moves in behind the front. Temperatures will go from the 60s this morning to the 50s this afternoon. Overnight lows tonight will drop to the 40s. A few showers will also be possible this evening and into early tomorrow. However, rain tonight and tomorrow will likely be situated in north Mississippi.
TODAY: Cloudy and windy. 70%. Winds: N 10-15 mph. High: 58.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40%. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Low: 47.
REST OF THE WEEK: The cold front will finally push out of the area by Tuesday night, so we will start to see more sunshine and drier conditions Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday, but will climb back to the mid 60s on Wednesday. We will stay in the lower to mid 60s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the lower to upper 40s. Another cold front will arrive on Friday night, which will deliver another shot of rain.
WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be possible through early Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. High temperatures will still reach the lower 60s on Saturday. We will drop back to the 50s on Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
