Tigers feeling slighted by preseason conference rankings

PHILADEPHIA, PA (WMC) - One of the first thing Penny Hardaway said when he got to the University of Memphis last Spring was he wanted his players to believe.
He wanted them to believe they could win the American Athletic Conference and compete with the best.
So Penny didn't take it too well when the Tigers were picked to finish 8th in the preseason conference media poll.
Penny's peers feel differently. The first coaches preseason poll came out Monday and the Tigers are picked to finish fourth. They even got a first place vote.
“It’s an awesome feeling," Hardaway said. "With this league and all of these coaches, I respect anything they say and do, and for them to rank us 4th is showing us respect. Especially with a new coach, new team, and in a very tough league, so I’m happy they ranked us 4th, but that doesn’t mean we’re gonna finish there. I’m proud they gave us that much respect.”
Point guard Jeremiah Martin, the only Tiger top make the preseason all-conference first team, feels the same.
“When they picked us 8th, it was like ‘man what else do we have to do?' It’s always room for improvement. We’re grateful for our 4th place pick but you’re not winning until you get the #1 pick, so we still got to strive,” Martin said.
WMC Action News 5's Sudu Upadhyay is at the American Athletic Conference media days in Philadelphia. He'll continue to provide coverage throughout the meetings.
