TN Task Force 1 continues work rescuing Hurricane Michael victims

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A local team of firefighters, engineers, doctors and more from Tennessee Task Force 1 are saving lives after Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle last week.
An 80-person team including many Mid-South locals are continuing to help Floridians hit the hardest by Hurricane Michael.
Over the weekend, Tennessee Task Force 1 was part of a 10-state team of other task forces doing search and rescues in Mexico City and Panama City Beach--two ares with some of the worst devastation.
"Our search teams are doing the best job that they possibly can going through every one of these communities that have been hit hard," FEMA spokesperson Jennifer Bevan said.
Tennessee Task Force 1 is credited with saving a woman's life--albeit not in the way you might expect.
Driving on a highway outside Panama City Beach, members of the task force were waved down for help.
"Pulled the medical vehicle up to the front and found a female in the front passenger seat who had been stung on her tongue by a wasp," task force member Dorian Taylor said.
Over the weekend, the task force helped search 4,000 structures, walked over 100 miles of neighborhoods and provided emotional support to those who lost everything.
"It's some of the worst damage that I've ever seen in my days of responding to a hurricane," FEMA spokesperson Mike Pruitt said.
"It's devastating," Bevan said. "There's so much damage and so much just destruction down there, it's going to take a long time to recover from that."
Tennessee Task Force 1 left for Florida last Tuesday. So far, the members don't know when they will return home.
