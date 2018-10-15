Wolfchase store among Sears closing following bankruptcy filing

CORDOVA, TN (WMC) - Sears will close its store at Wolfchase Galleria as the store enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
The chain is closing 142 unprofitable Sears and KMart stores, hoping that will help keep them in business.
At its peak, the operator of Sears and Kmart had 4,000 stores in 2012 but will now be left with a little more than 500.
According to CNBC, one of the 142 stores is the one in Wolfchase Galleria.
No other Mid-South locations will be impacted.
