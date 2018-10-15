Working long hours every week could be bad for your health

(CNN) - Full and part-time employees in the United States work an average of 40 hours a week, according to 2017 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Working more than that has been linked to negative changes to your health while working fewer hours each week could help make you healthier, according to research from NYU Langone Health.
Here are four ways a shorter workweek could help improve your health:
A study published in the Journal Psychological Medicine in 2011 found that working more than 55 hours per week was associated with symptoms of anxiety and depression among people ages 44 to 66 who were employed full-time.
Those who worked less had a lower risk of those symptoms.
A lack of sleep may lead to poor performance, memory and difficulty processing information. Getting the right amount of sleep can improve your health.
Working less could lower the risk of coronary heart disease among adults.
They can help combat loneliness and encourage a person to engage in leisure activities and exercise.
