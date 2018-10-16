Another chilly afternoon

It will remain cloudy and chilly this afternoon with highs only in the mid 50s and a gusty northeast wind. A few showers are possible with the highest chance of rain in north MS from Ripley to Oxford to Clarksdale.
AFTERNOON: Cloudy with showers south of Memphis. 40%. Winds: NE 5-15 mph. High: 54.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 47.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds in the morning then a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Lows Thursday night around 50.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with showers by afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 60s. Rain will continue off and on Friday night with lows in the 50s.
WEEKEND: A few showers are possible early Saturday morning, mainly in north Mississippi. Most of the day looks dry. High temperatures will still reach the low to mid 60s on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Lows will be in the mid 40s each night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5