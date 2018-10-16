A Chill In The Air & More Rain For Some

THIS WEEK: A steady stream of moisture from the southwest will continue tonight and tomorrow as cold air from the north filters into the area at the surface making for a cloudy, chilly, pattern with isolated to widely scattered showers possible overnight and tomorrow. The better chance of rain Tuesday will be along and south of the I-40 corridor with drier conditions in the northern portion of the Mid-South. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy and cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday clouds will increase through the day and showers are likely by the evening hours. Highs will reach the lower 60s with lows in the mid 50s.